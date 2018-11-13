× Our coldest night of the season may be upon us overnight

WEST MICHIGAN— As the headline reads, inland locations across West Michigan may see the coldest night of the season thus far. A few nights ago we dipped to 23 in Grand Rapids, but locations along/east of U.S. 131 have the potential of dipping into the teens come Wednesday morning.

Temperatures that cold hinge on the clouds being broken up (variably cloudy) at least to some degree. We should see that occur as the lake effect flurries wind down and the winds diminish gradually overnight. The exception may be the immediate lakeshore locations that stay somewhat cloudy and keep the heat locked in.

So put another log on the fire…and get ready for temperatures inland in the upper teens (or at least the chance thereof). We will NOT break a record. The record is 13 degrees set back in 1969. Unfortunately, we’re expecting to only warm into the low/mid 30s on Wednesday despite the sunshine.

Get the complete forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.