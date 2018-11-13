× 2 injured in school bus crash in Georgetown Twp.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two children were injured Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Ottawa County.

The crash was reported around 3:46 p.m. on 8th Avenue at 44th Street. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says Kathy Wabeke, 60, of Holland was driving a Dean Transportation bus with three students of the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District’s Young Adult Services program aboard. The bus was heading west on 44th Street.

Police say Wabeke started turning south onto 8th Avenue at the same time Joshua VanOverloop was heading east on 44th Street in his Ford F-150 pickup truck. Matthew Johnson, 22, of Hudsonville was waiting at a red light in his Hyundai Sonata.

“Investigation shows Wabeke turned in front of the VanOverloop truck and the two vehicles collided in the intersection,” says a Sheriff’s Office news release. “His truck and the bus both struck Johnson’s Hyundai.”

None of the drivers were injured. But police told FOX 17 at the scene two children on the bus were injured and taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The Sheriff’s Office says the bus driver – Wabeke – was cited for Failure to Yield.