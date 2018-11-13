Smart Shopper: Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza offering free pie

As a former Central Michigan University Chippewa, I can definitely say that pizza joints in Mt. Pleasant are always welcome. Mom, dad, aunts, uncles, grandparents or neighbors of a starving college kid at CMU, please, please pass this web article their way!

Conveniently, right across the street from campus, Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza has opened its doors at 1218 S. Mission St. This isn’t your typical “order a pie or a slice and sit down” kind of place. For just $8, you get to customize one of their generously sized personal signature pizzas or create your own. Enjoy fresh made-from-scratch dough, made daily, along with all natural meats, vegetables and finished in minutes in an open flame. Did I mention they have 40 FRESH ingredients to choose from?

Stop in on Wednesday, Nov. 14 and get yourself a free, build-your-own pizza just by liking them on Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook. The company has a record of building 2,700 pizzas in one day and I know that my CMU Chippewas can beat that!

Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza caters to special dietary needs by offering gluten-free dough, vegan cheese, animal rennet free dairy and tree-nut free pesto.