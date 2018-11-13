Thief takes Allegan mechanic’s tools, breaks irreplaceable toolbox

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLEGAN, Mich-- The Allegan County Sheriff's Department is investigating a theft at the Betton Baker Dealership in Allegan.

Wayne Kronz has been collecting tools since he started as a mechanic 41 years ago. On Monday when he went into work, all that was gone.

Kronz says the person who stole his tools also took two of his coworkers' tool collections. Because they're independent contractors with the dealership, they bring their own supplies. And because it took 40 years for Kronz to collect his tools, he says it's impossible for him to replace them.

Also, impossible to replace, is his Ted Nugent camouflage toolbox. Kronz bought it as a birthday gift for himself about 10 years ago. It was limited edition. The thief broke the toolbox so badly, it can't be fixed.

“I know they probably don’t care, but to us, there’s no way any of us at our age could replace any of the tools,” said Kronz. “It just makes you sick. Your stomach drops down. They didn’t even leave me enough to work on a car.”

Kronz says there wasn't surveillance cameras at the dealership, but adds police did take fingerprints and other evidence following the break-in.

Kronz says he just wants whoever's responsible to be brought to justice. If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Allegan County Sheriff's Office at 269-673-0500.