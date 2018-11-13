Wine, Beer and Food festival returns to Grand Rapids, Nov. 11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ever want to take a sip of Dom Perignon, or maybe enjoy a multi-course meal led by a chef and paired with the perfect wines? Those are a couple examples of what guests can expect at the International Wine, Beer and Food Festival this weekend.

Now in its 11th year, there will be 1,500 wines, beers, ciders, and spirits from around the world to be sampled, along with food from West Michigan's finest restaurants.

In addition to food and drink samples, there will be wine tasting sessions, workshops, and more.

The Wine, Beer and Food Festival will take place November 15-17 at DeVos Place.

A three day pass costs $40, with single day tickets ranging from $15-$20.

For a complete event schedule, visit grwinefestival.com.