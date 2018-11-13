× Woman pleads guilty to 2nd degree murder in death of baby

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A woman has pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder in the death of her infant son.

Lovily Johnson entered the plea Tuesday, according to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker. Noah Johnson, Lovily’s six-month-old son, died in June 2017 after being left in his car seat for approximately 32 hours in her home in Wyoming. Lovily had admitted to investigators to having smoked marijuana while the boy was in the car seat.

Johnson was originally charged with murder and child abuse, but a jury could not reach a verdict in September. Johnson’s defense had maintained that Noah could have died from causes other than Lovily’s actions.

Lovily’s sentencing will be at a later date.