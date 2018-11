LEONIDAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Tuesday in St. Joseph County.

The one-vehicle crash happened at about 11:55 a.m. on Fulton Road near Longnecker Road. State police at the Marshall Post say a pick-up truck driven by Bryan Smith, 30, of Vicksburg, left the road and hit a tree.

Police say in a release that Smith was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

No other information about the incident was available.