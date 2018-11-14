Back by popular demand, GR Symphony to perform “The Snowman” Nov. 17

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are two ways to enjoy some incredible music with the Grand Rapids Symphony this weekend. They'll be performing music from their classical series, as well as their family series concert featuring a performance back by popular demand, "The Snowman."

Starting off the weekend will be The Classical Series concert on November 16 and 17 at 8 p.m. The show will feature Mozart’s “Great” Mass in C minor and Schubert’s popular “Unfinished” Symphony No. 8. Both are pieces the two composers left unfinished or incomplete.

Dashon Burton, a bass-baritone musician, will make his first appearance with the Grand Rapids Symphony in this show, together with three other soloists and the Grand Rapids Symphony Chorus.

Then also on November 17, the Family Series concert is “The Snowman,” featuring the popular 1982 animated short about a boy and his snowman friend. The entire 30 minute film will be screened along with live music by the symphony. It includes the song “Walking in the Air,” which will be sung by members of the Grand Rapids Symphony Youth Chorus.

The concert starts at 3 p.m. but there will be pre-concert activities including a musical instrument petting zoo starting at 2 p.m.

All performances will be at DeVos Performance Hall, with tickets ranging from $5 to $18.

To get tickets or learn more information, call (616)-454-9451 or visit grsymphony.org.