Bronson ready for challenge in state semifinals

BATTLE CREEK, Mich -- The Bronson volleyball beat NorthPointe Christian in a division 3 state quarterfinal on Tuesday, now the Vikings are just 2 wins away from a 4th straight state championship.

Bronson will play fellow state power Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central in a semifinal Thursday at 2 p.m. at Kellogg Arena.

"We know they are a great team and we're going to have to bring it on Thursday" Bronson head coach Jean LaClair said. "I know we'll have a great crowd the community really supports us so I think that helps us out a lot too."

The Vikings feel confident heading into Thursday's big game.

"I feel like we have a lot of hitters we have a lot of different options so they can't just lock down one person" junior middle hitter Keona Salesman said. "We have to pass and dig cause Monroe ais going to have a good hitter we just have to pass and dig and keep the ball up and I think we will be fine."

Thursday winner advances to Saturday's division 3 state championship game schedule for noon.