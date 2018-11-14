Chick-Fil-A to give out $1M in free chicken sandwiches for delivery launch
(FOX BUSINESS) — Chick-fil-A is giving away 200,000 free chicken sandwiches to coincide with the launch of its new delivery partnership with DoorDash, the fast-food chain said in a press release.
The company rolled out on-demand delivery at more than 1,100 U.S. restaurants on Tuesday. Customers who order through the DoorDash app or website and use the promo code “CFADELIVERY” on orders of $5 or more will receive one of the free sandwiches.
Chick-Fil-A’s chicken sandwich costs $4.99, according to the company’s menu, meaning that the chain’s giveaway has a total retail value of around $1 million.
“So many of our guests’ busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time. Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high quality meal,” said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “If they’re unable to come to us, we’ll come to them.”
Chick-fil-A began testing a delivery partnership with DoorDash in select markets in 2017. For the nationwide rollout, deliveries will be limited to a 10-mile radius around store locations to ensure quality, the chain said.