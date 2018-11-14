× Covenant House opens in GR for homeless youth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new facility is opening in Grand Rapids for homeless youth, just in time for National Hunger and Homeless Youth Awareness Week.

The Covenant House, 26 Antoine Street SW in Grand Rapids, will provide 28 beds for homeless youth.

Each resident will have their own room and living space and will be able to meet with advisers who will help them create a plan for successful transition into adulthood.

The three story, 17,000 square foot building will help serve the need for homeless youth. In Grand Rapids alone, 1 in 10 youth are homeless, with more than 900 of them attending Grand Rapids Public Schools.

To celebrate its grand opening, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

Covenant House Michigan launched its first program at the main campus in Detroit and has served over 60,000 youth since its inception.

The organization is dedicated to serving homeless, runaway and at-risk youth in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America.