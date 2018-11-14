Dr. Bitner explains how you dress can impact your health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beauty goes more than skin deep. We often associate our health with physical issues, but according to Dr. Diana Bitner, how we look on the outside can affect how we feel on the inside.

Dr. Bitner, along with personal stylist Michelle Krick, discuss how a person's clothing choices can effect how they feel physically and mentally.

It may seem crazy to focus on clothing and style, but there's something about a new outfit that can give a person confidence and make them feel good. However there's a misconception that women (and men) have to dress their age, resulting in a lack of feeling good about themselves. That shouldn't be the case!

Style is not about a size, age, a price or a brand, a style is about feeling good and representing who you are. What you pay for your items doesn’t matter or how it looks, it’s how you put them together, how they fit you, and how you feel.

As your body changes, you must embrace who you are today, not who you should be. When you feel good and your confidence is strong, it manifests is so many other categories of your life. Outfits are a great way to express yourself and your moods.

For example, Dr. Bitner often talks with her menopause patients how fashionable layering can help them with hot flashes. When picking clothing, women should pick clothes that make them feel good about themselves. Whatever changes people are going through, it's all about wearing something that makes them feel comfortable, but also fit their tastes.

Invest in yourself, focus is do what you need to do to for yourself to feel good about yourself, and physical wellness will follow.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner, her blog. Read more.