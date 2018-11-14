Events, concerts, & deals coming to Soaring Eagle for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They're back! $7 day passes are available now through December 19 for the Moms 'N Tots or Pops Too special. Passes are valid Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To reserve passes call (989)-817-4801.

Make sure to reserve room now for November 15-17, because Lil Deer Camp is back! There will be crafts all weekend, family trivia, multiple drawings and giveaways. Plus on Friday starting at 5 p.m. parents can get massages, so start planning early!

Soaring Eagle Water Park and Hotel has just released their Thanksgiving menu! Breakfast from 7-11 a.m. will include a Thanksgiving omelet, strawberry cream cheese stuffed Belgian waffles and cranberry orange pancakes. Dinner from 12 -7 p.m. will include a roasted turkey breast dinner, braised beef pot roast and buttermilk fried chicken. Dinners also include a choice of tossed or Caesar salad, and a choice of home baked pies.

For families staying the entire weekend, they should stick around for Pajama Jam time on November 23 and 24. Kids can make "Goodnight Moon" crafts, play pajama bingo for bedtime book prizes, and dance the night away at their DJ dance party on Friday night. To book a room, just call 1-877-2EAGLE2 or go to soaringeaglewaterpark.com.

Want to turn your holiday wish list into reality? Win some really big prizes at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort's Pre-Black Friday Bingo Bash. They're giving away over $3,000 in premium prizes including 55-inch TVs, tablets, Chrome Books, and Keurig Coffee Makers. Plus, if you're one of the first 400 guests to purchase the packet, they'll treat you to a free turkey sandwich dinner. It's happening on Sunday, November 18 at 1:30 p.m.

Going on sale this Saturday are tickets to Three Doors Down. They'll be in Mt. Pleasant on February 1! This American Rock band fro Mississippi formed in 1996. They rose to international fame with their first single "Kryptonite," which placed in the top three on the Billboard 100 chart. Worldwide they've sold more than 20 million albums. Tickets will be available at etix.com at 9 a.m.

It's going to be a Spectacular December at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. Some big names are taking over the stage for one full weekend starting on December 27. Performers include Styx, Nelly, Chingy, Murphy Lee, Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw, DL Hughley and Eddie Griffin. Tickets for all of these are now on sale, just go to etix.com to purchase them.

Tickets are also on sale for Donny & Marie. They're coming to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on November 25. Donny and Marie are of course known for their music and past talk show. Right now they're both performing at The Flamingo Las Vegas. Tickets start at $79.

Ceech and Chong is also coming to the Soaring Eagle Casino stage, made up of duo Richard "Cheech" Marin and Tommy Chong. They first found a wide audience in the 1970's and 80's for their stand-up routines, studio recordings and feature films. This is part of their first tour in over 25 years. Also joining them will be Shelby Chong, Tommy's wife.

The Beach Boys are ready for the holidays! Their "Reason For The Season Christmas Tour" will be at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on December 7. The group formed back in 1961 and today, they're led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston. Tickets start at $35 and make sure to ask about the VIP upgrade packages as well.

The 3rd annual Festival of Trees starts today! From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. people can pick up a potted tree at the Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel lobby. Remember trees are first come, first serve. On November 29, please return decorated trees for public display and for the auction. Bids will be accepted this year form December 1 through December 14 with the lighting of the trees ceremony taking place on the 1st. Any questions can be answered by calling (989)-817-4836. All proceeds will benefit Andahwod: A Senior Care Community.