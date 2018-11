Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLEGAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One of the oldest buildings in Allegan County burned to the ground Wednesday.

The Miner Lake General Store on 122nd Avenue was destroyed by the fire at about . 2:30 a.m. Mary Colborn tells FOX 17 that the store was built in the early 1896 and served as a post office and a train depot in the past.

A family of three was living in the building and they were able to get out safely, but lost everything. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help them.