Fun on the way: Wine, Beer, Food Fest; Luminary Festival; and Holiday Walk

If you are looking for some fun things to do with the family, the West Michigan Tourist Association joined us to break down some upcoming events.

11th annual GR International Wine, Beer and Food Fest kicks off at DeVos Place on November 15 and runs through November 17. Single and three day passes are available here.

On Friday, November 16, the 24th annual Luminary Festival will take over downtown St. Joseph. The free event goes 5-9 p.m.

If you are looking for great gifts made locally, check out the Holiday Walk in Whitehall this weekend. The event runs Friday and Saturday and will include dozens of businesses in both Montague and Whitehall.

Kids can also get a chance to build their own board game at the Holland Museum on Saturday, November 17, 1-3 p.m. It costs $5 and you need to register ahead of time by calling 616-796-3329.