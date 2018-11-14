Grand Rapids beer store creates Craft Beer Advent calendar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Specialty Advent calendars are becoming more popular and a Grand Rapids business is getting in on the craze.

Craft Beer Cellar has created the Craft Beer Advent Box. The box has 24 different beers, from light to dark. Some are common, but some are rare. Every box is the same however.

The boxes are $95 each. Some of the rarer beers in the box can retail for $10 per bottle.

The store is currently taking pre-orders. Orders will be ready for pickup at their store at 404 Ionia SW starting Tuesday, November 20. They'll also be available to be bought that day in their store if they haven't sold out.

An Advent calendar is a special calendar used to count the days of the Christian season of Advent, in anticipation of Christmas.