More accumulating snow arrives Thursday for some

WEST MICHIGAN — While we experienced plenty of sunshine on Wednesday, clouds will thicken and snow showers are likely on Thursday. A moisture-laden storm system over Kentucky and Tennessee will bring a swath of precipitation into the Ohio Valley and Northeast United States. This system has been tracking further north/west with each forecast model run. We expect to see snow develop along the Michigan Indiana stateline in the mid/late morning, and spread northward through the afternoon. We anticipate accumulating snow to move as far north as Grand Rapids or so with very little amounts north/west (a dusting or less). See image below valid for 6 P.M. on Thursday.

Most locations from Grand Rapids south/east will likely pick up an inch or two of accumulation through Thursday night, with as much as 2″ to 3″ possible from Kalamazoo, to Battle Creek, to Coldwater. It’s possible some rain may mix in at the onset, but most of the precipitation is expected to be snow. See accumulation map below.

A cold front sweeping into the state Friday morning may generate a few more snow showers in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy skies are expected. See image below valid for 6 A.M. on Friday.

Thursday morning also marks the opening of firearm deer season. Hunters can expect early morning temperatures in the low/mid 20s, an east wind at around 5 to 10 mph, and a sunrise that occurs at 7:34 A.M.. Good luck! Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.