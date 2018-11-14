Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A new facility will open its doors today to serve at-rick youth in the community.

The new Covenant House Michigan of Grand Rapids is near Franklin and Division in downtown.

The facility will provide a home to people in their late teens and early 20s who are struggling with homelessness. An estimated 1 in 10 kids in Grand Rapids are homeless, with 900 of them being students from Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Health, education, and job professionals will work with the residents to help them get back on their feet.

A grand opening ceremony is set for 12:30 this afternoon.

2. More affordable housing is on the way to Grand Rapids.

Work is set to begin next week on the Garfield Park Lofts which will include 36 apartments that have either two or three bedrooms.

The building will go up along the edge of the park with the same name. It will sit in the footprint of a former, 120-year-old church that closed a few years ago.

Also the crews found a time capsule from 1909 at the site, and plan to open it at the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday.

3. Today, people will have an opportunity to help feed people in need this Thanksgiving.

Mel Trotter Ministries is hosting their annual Turkey Drop Donation Drive today. The organization is hoping to collect about 1,500 frozen turkeys for those in need.

People can drop off turkeys at the Celebration Cinema North and South locations in Grand Rapids, or the Ministry's downtown office on Commerce Avenue.

The drive goes until 7 p.m. For those who can't make it, they're able to donate money on Mel Trotter's website.

4. Watching the Macy's Thanksgiving parade is a tradition in many homes, and this year viewers will get to see some new floats.

More than 400 children got the first look at them on Tuesday. Newcomers this year include the Ninja Turtles, Elf on a Shelf "Elf Pets," Kinder Chocolate Factory, and a splashing safari adventure.

Macy's floats take 18 months to design and produce, a total of 26 floats and 56 balloons will be part of this year's Thanksgiving celebration.

The 92nd annual parade is expected to draw more than three million local spectators and 50 million national viewers.

5. Chick-fil-A is bringing free chicken sandwiches to customers! In honor of their new partnership with the delivery service "Door-Dash," Chick-fil-A is giving away chicken sandwiches to customers who use the site.

The only catch is the first 200,000 customers have to spend at least $5 and use the code CFADELIVERY for the free sandwich to be unlocked.

Chicken fans have before Tuesday, November 20 to take advantage of this deal.