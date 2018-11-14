× MSP troopers arrest suspect in attempted abduction

KINDERHOOK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police say the suspect in an attempted abduction this past July has been formally charged in the case. Jason Lee Rodgers, 37, was arrested Wednesday and is locked up in the Branch County Jail.

The incident happened “between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.” on July 27th, according to Detective/Sergeant Heather Lass with the MSP Marshall Post/Coldwater Detachment. She tells FOX 17 that Rodgers, of Coldwater was arraigned on a Felonious Assault charge – which carries a four-year prison sentence upon conviction – and a False Imprisonment charge, which is a 15-year felony.

“There could be additional charges, depending (what the investigation finds),” says Det./Sgt. Lass.

According to an MSP news release, a 54-year-old woman was heading out to work early in the morning on July 27th, but she noticed a piece of wood blocking her driveway. So, she got out of her vehicle to move the wooden object out of the way. But as she started to get back in her vehicle, someone came up and struck her multiple times in the face, head and back with a large piece of wood.

Detective Lass says she can’t divulge whether the victim knew her attacker, but does say he was dressed in camouflage, and wearing a ski mask and gloves. Police say he also told the victim he had a gun. The woman fought back, screamed and honked her car horn, prompting the assailant to take off running, according to investigators.

Later, police obtained crime-scene evidence and sent it to the MSP crime lab in Lansing for analysis. Detective Hess tells FOX 17, “I can’t disclose specific items that were involved (in the incident).”

Assisting Michigan State Police from the Marshall Post were investigators from the MSP Fifth District Fugitive Team.

Anyone with more information about the case should call the MSP Marchall post at (269)-558-0500.