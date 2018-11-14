Muskegon to dismiss marijuana possession cases that comply with Prop 1

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office announced they will be dismissing all current marijuana cases that comply with the requirements of Proposal 1, which legalized recreational use last week.

Proposal 1 was passed by voters on election day legalizing the recreational use of marijuana statewide for people over the age of 21.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat says their office is making the policy changes due to the passage of Proposal 1.

All pending marijuana cases that comply with Proposal 1 are being dismissed. Pending cases that don’t comply with Proposal 1 will be reduced to penalties as set forth in Proposal 1, so no one would be incarcerated for offenses that will be civil infractions when Proposal 1 takes effect.

Maat also says that past convictions for marijuana possession will be considered for expungement or dismissal.

The prosecutor is also reminding everyone that Proposal 1 doesn’t change the law regarding possession of recreational marijuana until 10 days after the election results are certified.

The prosecutor says they will still aggressively prosecutor anyone selling or distributing marijuana to children.