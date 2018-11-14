× NFL moves Monday night game to L.A. from Mexico

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Monday’s anticipated matchup between the Rams and Kansas City Chiefs has been moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles by the NFL due to the poor condition of the field at Azteca Stadium.

The league said it determined that the recently re-sodded field at Mexico City’s historic stadium “does not meet NFL standards for playability and consistency, and will not meet those standards by next Monday.”

Both teams are 9-1, making it just the fifth game since the 1970 merger between teams with one or fewer losses in Week 11 or later.