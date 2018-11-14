Ottawa Co. courthouse now using robot to greet visitors

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – If you find yourself in the Ottawa County courthouse in Grand Haven this week, you may meet CORA, the first court robot greeting in the country.

CORA is short for Court-Operated Robotic Assistant. She is also named for Ottawa County’s first female Probate Court judge, the Honorable Cora VandeWater, who served from 1933 to 1948.

Court administrators say that CORA is being tested out this week through Friday. CORA can speak and engage in both English and Spanish. CORA will be able to direct visitors around the courthouse, search court documents, answer frequently-asked questions and provide information on judges and referees. They say she can also dance and is available to take a selfie.

Advanced Robot Solutions, which provides robots for airports, hospitals and trade shows, is working with the court on making CORA a useful part of the courthouse.