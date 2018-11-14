Play laser tag while giving back to kids in need

Posted 8:18 AM, November 14, 2018, by , Updated at 09:25AM, November 14, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you are looking for a fun activity for the whole family while giving back to those in need, listen up.

Battle GR Tactical Games, located at 4735 Lake Michigan Drive NW in Grand Rapids, is hosting a Battle Against Child Hunger event Wednesday, November 21 from 2-9 p.m.

The event is a fundraiser for Kids' Food Basket, which helps pack lunches for kids in need.

If you donate  Kids' Food Basket wish list and receive $3 off your games.

1 Comment