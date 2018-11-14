Police: Newaygo Co. woman killed by family dog

HART, Mich. – A 77-year-old woman is dead after apparently being attacked by a family dog.

Michigan State Police say Sharon Lee Daniels was found dead in a home in Big Prairie Township Tuesday evening. Daniels was disabled and was confined to a wheelchair.

Investigators say that it appears that one of three family dogs at the home “inflicted fatal bites to her body.” All three dogs, which police say are pit bulls, are currently being held at the Newaygo County Animal Shelter.

Police say no criminal activity is suspected. An autopsy is still pending.

We’ll have more details when they become available.