Police: Newaygo Co. woman killed by family dog

Posted 11:37 AM, November 14, 2018, by

HART, Mich. – A 77-year-old woman is dead after apparently being attacked by a family dog.

Michigan State Police say Sharon Lee Daniels was found dead in a home in Big Prairie Township Tuesday evening. Daniels was disabled and was confined to a wheelchair.

Investigators say that it appears that one of three family dogs at the home “inflicted fatal bites to her body.”  All three dogs, which police say are pit bulls, are currently being held at the Newaygo County Animal Shelter.

Police say no criminal activity is suspected. An autopsy is still pending.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • WRTolkas

    Pitbulls? Say it isn’t so. I was told and read that they are a such a gentle breed. (Sarcasm here folks) Sorry for that old lady. No good ways to go. Betrayed and mauled by the family dog is maybe the worst.

    Reply