Police: Resident kills 2 at Detroit senior housing complex

Photo from Fox 2 Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police are hunting for a 69-year-old registered sex offender who they believe fatally shot an unarmed security guard and a woman, after attempting to rape another woman at the senior housing complex where he lives.

Chief James Craig says the suspect and a 30-year-old woman were using cocaine at the Phillip Sims Senior Housing complex Tuesday night when he tried to sexually assault her. The woman pulled a fire alarm and fled. Firefighters arrived but left after finding no fire.

Craig says the suspect then shot a 50-year-old security guard and a 66-year-old female resident who “wasn’t even looking” at him.

Craig says it’s unclear what happened after the alarm to trigger the shooting.

He fled in a dark blue 2001 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Tennessee plates.

