Score on a discounted sports bra at upcoming warehouse sale

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A new study suggests 80% of women are wearing the wrong bra size and company called, SheFit, will soon offer a special sale to help combat that.

Students from Central Michigan University announced SheFit leads the way and the West Michigan. It was also named one of the fasted growing companies in the US by Inc. 500.

“I created SHEFIT after my own struggle as a new mom and having to wear multiple sports bras to get the support I needed,” said founder Sara Moylan.

The special promotion will take place from 4-8 p.m.on Tuesday, November 20 at the SheFit Warehouse. It’s located at 3423 Quincy Street in Hudsonville. Deals will be featured throughout the day. Accessories start at $5 and bras start at $15.

