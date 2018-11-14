Time capsule from ’60s found at Michigan elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Renovations at a West Michigan school led to the discovery of a time capsule that's half a century old. It's giving teachers and students a unique view at what school was like decades ago.

Inside was glimpse of the past from 1967, a time when gas was just 27 cents a gallon. The capsule was stumbled upon accidentally by a construction crew at Central Elementary in the Kenowa Hills School district. Hidden inside was a stone block with the date 1967 carved into it.

“This was welded shut, it was completely waterproof when we found it. When they were demoing it, they took the rock down and noticed something inside the rock down and that’s where they found the time capsule,” says Central Elementary Principal Cherie Horner.

The school board cracked open the box this past Monday, finding a treasure trove of memories inside. It's giving everyone a look at what the school was like five decades ago.

“They have a list of all the courses kids took, as well as tumbling, which I thought was interesting, shop and home economics. And also fees; so in 6th grade your books cost $6 and PE cost $4," says Horner.

There was a student handbook printed on a small book, which contained a listing of all school staff. And even though a lot has changed from that time era, there are some goals that remain the same.

“The hopes they have for the schools and the kids are the same hopes and dreams that they have now,” says Horner.

The time capsule will be on display at Central Elementary for anyone who wants to see it. The school is undergoing renovations for the next two years so there's a chance more will be found. Horner plans on hiding several time capsules from our era for those in the distant future to discover.