Truck hits power lines in Wyoming

Posted 2:46 PM, November 14, 2018, by , Updated at 03:05PM, November 14, 2018

Photo Gallery

Inline

WYOMING, Mich. – A semi-truck caught fire after hitting high tension power lines in Wyoming Wednesday afternoon.

About 500 customers were without power along Clyde Park Avenue and Clay Avenue at about 54th Street for a short time.

The incident happened at Padnos, south of 44th Street and Clay.  The driver of the truck was dumping a load when the raised bed hit the wires.  The charge caused the truck to catch fire.

The driver of the truck was able to escape uninjured. Wyoming fire units started hosing down the truck using unmanned devices because of possible electrical hazards.  The fire was contained to the one truck.

Consumers Energy is responding to cut some power so the truck could be freed from the wires.

Railroad traffic along the tracks at the scene has also been halted.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s