Truck hits power lines in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. – A semi-truck caught fire after hitting high tension power lines in Wyoming Wednesday afternoon.

About 500 customers were without power along Clyde Park Avenue and Clay Avenue at about 54th Street for a short time.

The incident happened at Padnos, south of 44th Street and Clay. The driver of the truck was dumping a load when the raised bed hit the wires. The charge caused the truck to catch fire.

The driver of the truck was able to escape uninjured. Wyoming fire units started hosing down the truck using unmanned devices because of possible electrical hazards. The fire was contained to the one truck.

Consumers Energy is responding to cut some power so the truck could be freed from the wires.

Railroad traffic along the tracks at the scene has also been halted.

We’ll have more details when they become available.