Zadina, Rybar shine in Griffins matinee win

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Filip Zadina scored a pair of goals as the Griffins skated past Rockford 3-1 Wednesday in their annual school day game that dropped the puck at 11 a.m..

"I think it's getting better" Zadina said about his development in pro hockey. "Everything on the ice like speed, control the puck and finding space and time. I'm trying my best and I think I'm just getting better."

Backup goaltender, Patrik Rybar, was great between the pipes for Grand Rapids stopping 29 of the 30 shots he face improving to 3-1-1 this season.

"There is a little difference the rink is a little tighter and it is maybe a little faster" Rybar, who played in the Czech Republic last season, said. "I think game after game it is better and better and I feel better we've got a good goalie coach who is working with me every practice and we work on the things that is different between Europe and here."

The Griffins are home again Friday night against Ontario and Saturday night against Manitoba.