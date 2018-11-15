1 dead in Wayland Twp. crash

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say a woman died Thursday in a crash on slippery roads in Wayland Township. That’s near the Barry County line in northeastern Allegan County.

The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. on Patterson Road south of 131st Avenue.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was driving south on Patterson when she lost control of her vehicle and slid into the northbound lane. Her vehicle was hit on the passenger side by an SUV.

The woman was pinned in her vehicle and unresponsive when emergency crews arrived at the crash, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.

The driver and passenger in the SUV suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

It was one of several accidents reported Thursday night in West Michigan.

Around 10:29 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report a car hitting a power pole at 397 E. Division St. NE, west of Wolverine Boulevard, in Rockford. A vehicle was underneath some power lines that came down.

At 9:16 p.m., police responded to a three-vehicle crash in the one-thousand block of East Paris Avenue SE, south of I-96 in Grand Rapids Township. One person was briefly pinned inside a vehicle, and a power pole was struck. Dispatchers reported no serious injuries.

About that same time, police responded to a report of a van rolled over in the median along southbound US-131, north of 14 Mile Road. No injuries were reported.

Ionia County Central Dispatch confirmed to FOX 17 a rollover crash on S. Kimmel Road at E. Musgrove Highway in Sebewa Township around 7:40 p.m. Thursday. And in Montcalm County, dispatchers said one person was ejected during a single-vehicle rollover crash along M-57 at Lake Road in Eureka Township. That person was taken to a Greenville hospital with unspecified injuries.

In Allegan County, a vehicle struck a power pole at 24th Street and 142nd Avenue in Dorr, bringing down some power lines – but resulting in no injuries.