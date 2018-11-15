3 thefts targeting Battle Creek jewelry stores in 2 weeks

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Detectives are asking for help in finding the suspect in recent jewelry thefts.

Police say that three businesses have been broken into over the past two weeks and jewelry was taken by the suspect. The break-ins happened at Pearlman’s Jewelry on October 30, King Jewelers on November 9 and Happy House Gift Shop on November 13.

Surveillance photos show the suspect, who appears to be a man, with a mask over his face. One photo, taken on the day of the break-in at the Happy House Gift Shop, shows a man in the store who fits the description of the masked man. He is described as a person-of-interest in the case.

Anyone with information should call Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.