7-month-old child found dead in Kalamazoo

Posted 3:54 AM, November 15, 2018, by , Updated at 06:30AM, November 15, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Police are investigating the suspicious death of a young child.

Investigators were called to a home in the 1200 block of Summit Avenue in Kalamazoo for an unresponsive child who was breathless and had no pulse.

Resuscitation efforts were conducted and the child was taken to a nearby hospital where it was pronounced dead.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of this child and asks that anyone having information regarding this incident please contact us at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

