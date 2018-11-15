Alice goes steampunk in BCHS production of “Alice in Wonderland”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready to dive down the rabbit hole, because the students at Byron Center High School are taking the classic tale of "Alice in Wonderland" to the stage with a unique twist this weekend.

The show will be a modern twist on the classic story with a steampunk vibe, along with fun and raucous accompanying music to keep audiences entertained. In this version of the tale, an empowered Alice will battle the terrifying Jabberwock!

Because theater is so popular and thriving at Byron Center High school, there will be two Alices; there is so much talent at the school that there will be two casts, so each show will be a little bit different than the last.

The shows will take place at Van Singel Fine Arts Center at the following dates and times:

November 15 & 16, 7 p.m.

November 17, 2 & 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $9 for students, $12 for adults, and $35 for a family of four.

For more information or to reserve tickets, call (616)-878-6800.