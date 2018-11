× Body found on Lake Michigan shoreline identified

WAYLAND, Mich. – The body found on the shores of Lake Michigan Wednesday may have been identified.

Investigators with the Michigan State Police are not releasing the man’s name as they work to notify family. They are awaiting dental records for full confirmation.

They believe the man is from Racine, Wisconsin and was reported missing in mid-October.

Police tell FOX 17 the man’s death is not considered suspicious.