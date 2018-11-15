Bronson wins in 5 sets to advance to 4th straight state final

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich -- It is rare that the Bronson volleyball team goes 5 sets, but that is what happened Thursday in the division 3 state semifinal against Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central and the Vikings were dominate taking that set 15-4 to advance to a 4th straight state championship game.

"That's only our second fifth set match of the year" Bronson head coach Jean LaClair said. "We've had a lot of three set matches two out of three where we've gone to fifteen so we know fifteens a fast game, we know we have to start out strong, we've been in a lot of battles like that this year."

Bronson will play Unionville-Sebewaing in the championship game Saturday at Noon at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.