Bronson wins in 5 sets to advance to 4th straight state final

Posted 10:31 PM, November 15, 2018, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich -- It is rare that the Bronson volleyball team goes 5 sets, but that is what happened Thursday in the division 3 state semifinal against Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central and the Vikings were dominate taking that set 15-4 to advance to a 4th straight state championship game.

"That's only our second fifth set match of the year" Bronson head coach Jean LaClair said.   "We've had a lot of three set matches two out of three where we've gone to fifteen so we know fifteens a fast game, we know we have to start out strong, we've been in a lot of battles like that this year."

Bronson will play Unionville-Sebewaing in the championship game Saturday at Noon at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s