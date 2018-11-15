Detroit makes Fodor’s 2019 ‘Go’ list of travel destinations

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 07: The Detroit skyline is seen on November 7, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan.(Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit has made Fodor’s Travel Go List of 52 recommended destinations to visit next year.

It joins such locales as Bears Ears National Monument in Utah; Puerto Rico; Lagos, Nigeria; Berlin; and Morocco’s Atlantic coast.

The popular international travel guide says “Detroit has had several false starts, but it looks like America’s favorite comeback city is finally making a legit comeback.”

Some reasons listed for visiting include the city’s burgeoning riverfront which features parks and bike lanes; new residential, retail and restaurants coming to the central business district; and the city’s boutique hotel boom.

Fodor’s does warn — however — that summer is “ideally” the best time to visit because “Detroit winters are brutally cold and can last well into April.”

