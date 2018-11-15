Firearm deer season kicks off now through Nov. 30

Posted 4:48 AM, November 15, 2018, by , Updated at 04:49AM, November 15, 2018

LANSING, Mich. -- Open firearm season starts Thursday, and the Michigan DNR is reminding hunters to have fun but follow the rules.

Tens of thousands of Michigan residents and non-residents will take to the fields and forests for open firearm deer season, which runs from Nov. 15 to Nov. 30.

The Michigan DNR is expecting an even bigger harvest than last year but says the number of people going hunting is on the decline. You can find a place to hunt here.

If you're hunting in a chronic wasting disease (CWD) area, it's mandatory to check your deer in the core CWD area, located near Lansing, and recommended to check your deer in the surrounding counties.

You can find a checkpoint location here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that if you harvest a deer that is positive with CWD, ,do not consume the meat.

Here are a few other reminders for Michigan hunters from the DNR:

To pay it forward, you can donate extra venison to area processors who will donate it to area food pantries.

