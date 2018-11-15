Girl, 14, reported missing in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Alani Garcia, 14, was reported missing Thursday by the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police say Garcia, a 9th grader at an unspecified area high school, was last seen at about 6 p.m. Tuesday following an after-school function. She reportedly went with a classmate to the city’s southwest side before leaving to meet up with another friend in the area of Burton Street SW and Palace Avenue.

She has not had any contact with her family since then.

Police say there is no indication of foul play at this time, but Garcia is without necessary medication and this type of behavior is “out of character” for her.

Garcia is described by police as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 120 pounds with dark curly brown shoulder length hair with blonde highlights. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, blue and white horizontal striped long-sleeve t-shirt, blue jeans and black and white Nike tennis shoes. Police say she may also have a pink backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 616-456-3421 or 616-456-3422. You can also call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

This is a developing story. We’ll update it as more information becomes available