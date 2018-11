GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend DeVos Place is hosting the 11th Annual Grand Rapids Beer, Wine and Food Festival.

They’re showcasing 1,500 beverages from around the world, as well as food items from several area restaurants.

Here are the following dates and times:

Thursday, November 15: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, November 16: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 17: 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The event are for those 21 and over.

For more information click here.