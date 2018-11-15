Hudsonville students raise hundreds of dollars for Guiding Light Recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A high intensity drug and alcohol recovery program here in West Michigan is on the receiving end of hundreds of dollars thanks to the hard work of local high schoolers.

Hudsonville High School's Leadership Class recently participated in the UGive University Competition to raise money for a non-profit of their choice. The students chose to support Guiding Light and made it to the finals, which took place on Wednesday.

Their team took third place in the competition, donating $500 to Guiding Light as the prize. The money will specifically go to the Guiding Light Recovery, an intensive, drug and alcohol recovery program.

Several Guiding Light Recovery program clients were able to participate in the competition as well, sharing their personal stories of addiction and homelessness.

The students were happy to be able to help raise money for a cause close to their hearts, and continue to encourage the community to give donations to the program.

Guiding Light is located at 255 Division Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

To learn more on volunteer opportunities, or make a donation, call (616)-451-0236 or visit guidinglightworks.org.