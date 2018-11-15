Law: Drivers must slow by 10 mph to pass emergency vehicles

Traffic on M-6 at Kenowa Avenue in 2017 before reconstruction of the highway.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan drivers will be required to slow down when passing an emergency, maintenance or utility vehicle that is on the side of the road.

A law signed Thursday by Gov. Rick Snyder mandates that motorists slow by 10 mph below the posted speed limit and, if possible, move over a lane when passing a police or emergency vehicle on the side of the road.

The law takes effect in mid-February and replaces a current requirement that drivers proceed with caution and move over when passing such vehicles.
Violators will be subject to a $400 fine.

Snyder says the law will better protect emergency responders and workers on busy roadways. He says he hopes more Michiganders “will slow down and give a lane.”

