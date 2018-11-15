× Man dead in apparent homicide in St. Joseph Co.

FLOWERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating an apparent homicide in St. Joseph County.

Investigators are combing through the scene in Flowerfield Township, which is located between Schoolcraft and Three Rivers.

Undersheriff Mark Lillywhite tells FOX 17 that they were called to the scene about 3:00 a.m. and found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

Lillywhite says that the victim did not live at the home where he was found. The man was a semi-truck driver and his truck was found at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 269-467-4195.