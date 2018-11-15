Missing Indiana woman found dead outside S. Michigan house

NILES, Mich. (AP) — An Indiana woman has been found dead outside a house in southern Michigan two days after relatives reported her missing.

St. Joseph County, Indiana, police say 54-year-old Dawn M. Smith’s body was found Wednesday afternoon outside the home in Cass County, Michigan’s Milton Township shortly after Michigan State troopers discovered her disabled van abandoned along U.S. 12.

Assistant St. Joseph County Police Chief Bill Thompson tells WNDU-TV that Smith’s van had lost a wheel and she was likely trying to get to the home for help.

Michigan State Police are investigating the Granger, Indiana, woman’s death and will determine how she died.

St. Joseph County police say they believe Smith died from exposure.

She was reported missing Monday night by relatives who feared that she had become disoriented.