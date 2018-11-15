Missing Indiana woman found dead outside S. Michigan house

Posted 9:21 AM, November 15, 2018, by

NILES, Mich. (AP) — An Indiana woman has been found dead outside a house in southern Michigan two days after relatives reported her missing.

St. Joseph County, Indiana, police say 54-year-old Dawn M. Smith’s body was found Wednesday afternoon outside the home in Cass County, Michigan’s Milton Township shortly after Michigan State troopers discovered her disabled van abandoned along U.S. 12.

Assistant St. Joseph County Police Chief Bill Thompson tells WNDU-TV that Smith’s van had lost a wheel and she was likely trying to get to the home for help.

Michigan State Police are investigating the Granger, Indiana, woman’s death and will determine how she died.

St. Joseph County police say they believe Smith died from exposure.

She was reported missing Monday night by relatives who feared that she had become disoriented.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s