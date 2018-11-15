Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Firearm deer season will have does and bucks alike running every which way starting today.

This year, the Department of Natural Resources have some health alerts to pass along.

If hunters shoot a deer withing five miles of Clark's Marsh in northern Michigan, don't eat it. A deer in that area showed high levels of PFAS Contamination. To be safe, hunters can get the deer tested at check stations across the state.

Officials also want to remind hunters to wear orange when they go out, that includes a hat, vest, jacket or rain gear.

For more details, go to michigan.gov/dnr.

2. Want to be part of welcoming troops home for the holidays? Ford International Airport is asking for help making sure they get the welcome they deserve.

The Patriot Guard Riders will line up at the airport next Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for what's known as Operation Handshake. But the Patriot Guard is asking for help making sure they get to say thank you to every service member coming through the airport.

So for those who have a military family member arriving in Grand Rapids next week, call (616) 862-1984 and let the organization know.

Wednesday is also one of the busiest days of the year at the airport, so travelers should get to the airport early to get through those security lines.

3. Renovations at Central Elementary in the Kenowa Hills School District led to the discovery of a time capsule from 1967.

Construction crews found the metal box hidden inside a large stone block. Inside there was a student handbook, some clippings of school goals, pictures of students and the school itself.

The time capsule will be on display at Central Elementary for anyone who wants to see it. The school is undergoing renovations for the next two years, so there's a chance there are even more time capsules hidden somewhere.

To return the favor, the principal plans on hiding several time capsules from our era, for those in the distant future to find.

4. The Craft Beer Cellar in Grand Rapids is offering an Advent calendar that contains two dozen different drinks from across the world.

The cellar believes everyone will find at least one beer they love.

The calendars are just $95 each.

Orders are being taken right now, with the calendars ready for pick up starting next Tuesday.

5. Many people like Sour Path Kids candy, but do they taste good with milk poured on them?

Post is coming out with a new cereal, that incorporates the taste of Sour Patch Kids.

They say it starts with that sour taste, but then it becomes a familiar sugary cereal, similar to fruity pebbles.

It will hit Walmart shelves on December 26, and other stores in 2019.