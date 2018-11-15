People can’t stop listening to ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Posted 2:58 PM, November 15, 2018, by , Updated at 03:04PM, November 15, 2018

(CNN) — “Bohemian Rhapsody” is back on top.

The hit song from British rock band Queen, which was written by Freddie Mercury for the band’s 1975 album, “A Night at the Opera,” has officially returned to the Hot 100 at number 33, according to Nielsen Music. It also has 13.3 million streams.

The six-minute song is getting a second wind with the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” currently in theaters.

The film follows the group’s frontman, played by Rami Malek. It also stars Lucy Boynton, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Tom Hollander and Mike Myers.

When it comes to biopics, the upcoming Elton John film “Rocketman” about is set to hit theaters in May.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” has been well received by fans, hitting the number one spot at the box office with an estimated $50 million and $141.7 million globally.

