SantaFest takes over Woodland Mall for photos with kids, pets

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- If you are looking to take the perfect picture for your holiday greeting card, head to the Woodland Mall.

Santa is taking over the mall's Macy's court for SantaFest starting this Saturday, November 17, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

This year's theme will have Santa inside the Arctic Forest for you to take pictures of your kids and pets with Santa, write a letter to Santa, and even make your own crafts.

If you want a pet picture, those are taken every Monday from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Prices range between $24.99 and $49.99. All packages include a 50 percent off promo code and a free phone call from Santa.