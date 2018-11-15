Smart Shopper: All of the Thanksgiving fixings for less

Whether you are hosting this Thanksgiving or need a dish to pass, it's great when you can do it all without putting a big dent in your wallet. Instead of pawing through all of the newspaper ads or typing the names of individual stores into Google, how about using Flipp.com?

What is it?  Flipp is a website or app which allows you to type in your zip code and key words you are searching for. Then, ads that match your product in the specific area you are looking will show up. I used the zip code for FOX 17 and here's what I found. Many of these stores are throughout West Michigan, too.

Turkey

Meijer:  37 cents per pound

Family Fare/ D&W: 77 cents to 97 cents per pound

Aldi: 87 cents per pound

Walmart: 98 cents per pound

 

Stuffing and Gravy

Aldi: stuffing for 69 cents per box and gravy for 89 cents per jar

Save a Lot: 75 cents  for each item

Dollar General: 3 for $3 (must buy 3)

 

Pumpkin Pie

$3.99 at Family Fare and Forest Hills Foods

Stores offering reheat meals:

Meijer: $49.99

Family Fare: $49.99

D&W Fresh Market: $54.99

Forest Hills Foods: $54.99

Remember, so many communities around West Michigan also offer food assistance or free Thanksgiving meals, too. Great resources are Feeding America West Michigan, Holland Rescue Mission, Catholic Charities, Mel Trotter and United Way. Just call 211 on your phone for assistance!

Happy Thanksgiving from all  of us here at FOX 17!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

