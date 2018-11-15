Stuff the Turkey: A game to occupy the kids at Thanksgiving

When Thanksgiving comes around, the image of screaming children running around the house comes to mind. We have a silly game that is easy to make, and will occupy the kids so that the adults can have some time to themselves, Stuff the Turkey!
Here's what you'll need:
- 1 large paper bag
- 2 small brown paper bags
- scrap pieces of paper or newspaper
- 2 pieces of white tissue paper
- Stapler
- Warm glue gun and glue sticks
- White paper for onions, brown paper for bread, green paper for celery
