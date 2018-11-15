Uniforms, Montague ready for state semifinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTAGUE, Mich -- Montague won last week's regional championship game in the mud at Schoolcraft 30-14.

The teams away jerseys turned from white to brown and the Wildcats will be wearing the same visiting white's this week against Traverse City St. Francis (12-0) at Mt. Pleasant high school in a division 6 state semifinal game.

Fortunately the uniforms are clean and ready to go after many took a power washer to them.

"A lot of us took our jerseys outside and power washed them off make sure they were all nice and clean" senior guard and nose tackle Evan Eilers said. "A lot of them honestly looked better than they did before."

The Wildcats know they are up against a good team in the Gladiators, but Montague has played some really good teams already including Reed City (11-1) in week 1, Oakridge (9-2) in week 7 and Portland (12-0) in week 9.

"I think they (St. Francis) are very good and what is fortunate for us is we've seen 3, 4 very good teams throughout the year" 15th year head coach Pat Collins said. "We have had our test throughout the season and that has prepared us for this game and we are happy we did that."

Saturday's game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. with the winner advancing to Ford Field on Friday, November 23rd.