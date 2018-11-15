Update your home without spending a fortune at The Williams Outlet

Posted 11:44 AM, November 15, 2018, by , Updated at 11:43AM, November 15, 2018

For whatever reason, we're always finding reasons as to why we'd like to update our home. Sometimes they are little undertakings like a new faucet, and sometimes it's huge projects like tearing out the cabinets.

If you're hosting for the holidays, there's still time to tackle those projects, for less, thanks to The Williams Outlet!

The Williams Outlet has everything for the kitchen and bathroom to make a room like it's brand new again. They have faucets, toilets, vanities, cabinets, and so much more for no more than half of the original price.

Plus, they have new items coming in every day, so the cabinet set you saw yesterday could be replaced by something even better tomorrow.

Leigh Ann went to their warehouse in Grand Rapids to check out the deals and items they have for sale.

The Williams Outlet is located at 658 Richmond North West.

Learn more about their products at thewilliamsoutlet.com or call (616)-771-0505.

